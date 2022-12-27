Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Millwall and Bristol City will go head-to-head at the Den in round 25 of the EFL Championship on Thursday (December 29).

The Lions are unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Millwall returned to winning ways in style, seeing off Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road in a thrilling Boxing Day contest. Before that, they were on a three-game winless streak across competitions, drawing twice and losing once.

With 35 points from 23 games, Millwall are sixth in the Championship, level on points with Norwich City and QPR.

Meanwhile, Bristol were condemned to a second straight defeat when they lost 2-0 to West Bromwich Albion at home.

That followed a 2-1 home loss against Stoke City on December 17, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run in the league. Bristol are 18th in the league, picking up 27 points from 24 matches.

Millwall vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 104 meetings, Bristol boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Millwall have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

The Lions are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Bristol, with a 3-2 loss in January being the exception.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven home games, winning four and drawing three since their 2-0 loss against QPR in September.

Bristol have managed just one win in their last nine games across competitions, losing five and drawing three.

Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction

Millwall have been near impenetrable at home and will look to build on their win over Watford. Bristol, meanwhile, have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, so the Lions should make use of their home advantage to pick up a second straight win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Bristol City

Millwall vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine clashes.)

