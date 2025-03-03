Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

Millwall will play host to Bristol City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The two sides will hope to build on their previous wins after a bumpy run.

Millwall vs Bristol City Preview

Millwall will enter this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. The loss was their second in five matches across competitions. However, they won their last league match on the road against Derby County 1-0, and will be keen on producing an even better performance at home.

The Lions could still put things right and salvage their campaign before it’s too late. They sit in mid-table, in the 12th spot, on 45 points, trailing the top spot by 21 points. However, they are only seven points behind the qualification zone for the Championship playoffs. With 11 matchdays to spare, anything can happen.

Bristol City prevailed over Middlesbrough 2-1 in their last Championship meeting, extending their unbeaten run to three games. The visitors are just two places above the hosts in the standings on 49 points. They still stand a chance of qualifying for the Championship playoffs, as they are only three points behind the teams currently occupying those positions.

The Robins succeeded in their last visit to Millwall, winning 1-0, while their previous meeting before that victory ended in a goalless draw. Those results could serve as inspiration as they head for this clash. However, Bristol City have been faring badly on the road of late. They have not recorded a win in their last five trips in all competitions.

Millwall vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Millwall have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Bristol City.

Millwall have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Bristol City.

Millwall have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Bristol City have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Millwall have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Bristol City have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Millwall – L-W-D-D-L, Bristol City – W-D-W-L-D.

Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction

Millwall will strive to avoid another defeat in a row as they take on the visitors. They could be overtaken in the table by two other teams if they lose.

Bristol City could hit the Championship playoffs qualification zone if they claim maximum points or could cede their spot if they lose.

Millwall are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Bristol City

Millwall vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Millwall to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Millwall to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bristol City to score - Yes

