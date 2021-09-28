Millwall vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Bristol City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting starts to their seasons so far.

Millwall are currently 19th in the league and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. Gary Rowett's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last time out and will look to improve on the result when they take on Bristol City on Wednesday.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are currently ninth in the league and are unbeaten in their last five games. Nigel Pearson's side will know that a win could potentially take them into the top six and will hope to do so against a poor Millwall side on Wednesday.

Both teams are looking to climb up the table and that should make Wednesday's fixture a well-contested matchup.

Millwall vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Millwall have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Bristol City winning only one.

Millwall demolished Bristol City 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Jed Wallace, Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw were enough to secure Millwall the win, while Tommy Conway scored a consolation goal for Bristol City on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

Bristol City Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Millwall vs Bristol City Team News

Massengo will be a huge miss for Bristol City

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Dan McNamara is still unavailable due to injury, while Jed Wallace is a doubt due to illness.

Injured: Dan McNamara

Doubtful: Jed Wallace

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Han-Noah Massengo missed the 1-1 draw against Fulham due to a knock, and is a doubt for the game. Apart from that, Nigel Pearson will have a full-strength team to choose from for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Han-Noah Massengo

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Bristol City FC @BristolCity Curtis Fleming previews our trip to The Den, talks collective spirit and much more! 🎥 Curtis Fleming previews our trip to The Den, talks collective spirit and much more! 🎥 https://t.co/cRjgQDP8To

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo; Matt Smith, Connor Mahoney; Benik Afobe

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Jay Da Silva, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Cameron Pring, Tyreeq Bakinson, Matty James, Nakhi Wells; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Millwall vs Bristol City Prediction

Despite the contrast in form between the two sides, Millwall are notoriously difficult to beat at home and that should be evident on Wednesday.

Also Read

We predict both sides will share the spoils in a well-contested draw.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P