Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Millwall will host Cardiff City at The Den on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have lost their way in the Championship over the past two months and have dropped to 17th in the league standings with 30 points from 26 matches as new boss Alex Neil struggles to steady the ship.

They suffered a deflating 1-0 home defeat to Hull City in their last match, with a second-half own goal from team captain Jake Cooper handing their relegation-threatened opponents all three points.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, look to have found their feet in recent games and are looking to pull clear of the drop zone. They picked up a clinical 3-0 victory over Swansea City in their game on Saturday afternoon, with Callum Robinson scoring a brace to take his league tally for the season to 10 before Dimitris Goutas sealed the points midway through the second half.

The Bluebirds sit 20th in the table with 27 points from 27 matches and will be targeting more joy when they take on an out-of-form Millwall side this week.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Millwall and Cardiff. The home side have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer, with their other 29 matchups ending level.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous 12.

Millwall are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Bluebirds have conceded 41 goals in the English Championship this season. Only three teams have shipped more, all of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction

The Lions are without a win in their last five league matches and have won just once in the competition since early November. They have lost four of their last five home league games, scoring just once in that period, and will be desperate for a positive result here.

Cardiff are on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should avoid defeat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City

Millwall vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

