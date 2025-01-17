Millwall vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January, 2025

Millwall and Hull City lock horns in the 27th round of games in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.

Alex Neil's Millwall are fresh off a 3-0 home win over National League side Dagenham & Redbridge in their FA Cup opener on Monday. Mihailo Ivanovic opened the scoring for the Lions at the half-hour mark before Casper De Norre's second-half brace sunk the visitors.

In their previous Championship outing, Neil's side drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday. Yan Valery put Sheffield in front inside six minutes before George Honeymoon and Ryan Wintle's second-half strikes for Millwall turned the game on its head.

Sheffield, though, forced a share of the spoils with a Gabriel Otegbayo 85th-minute strike as Neil's side remain 14th in the points table with 30 points from 25 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Hull are coming off a shootout loss to League Two side Doncaster in their FA Cup opener following a 1-1 draw at home. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Hull equalized 10 minutes from time. However, the Tigers fell short in the ensuing shootout to bow out.

In their previous Championship outing, they drew 3-3 at home to leaders Leeds United. Abu Kamara put Hull in front inside five minutes, but the Tigers scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force a stalemate. The draw keeps them in the relegation zone, in 22nd place with 23 points from 26 games, winning five.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the Millwall-Hull Championship clash at The Den.

Millwall vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 73 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Millwall 27-24, with their last meeting - a Championship clash at the Tigers in August 2024 - ending goalless.

The Tigers are unbeaten in five games in the fixture, winning twice.

Millwall have won two of their last six home games across competitions, losing thrice.

Hull have one win in their last eight outings on the road across competitions, losing six.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-D-L-D-L; Hull: L-D-L-W-L

Millwall vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have had forgettable campaigns, especially Hull, who are struggling to remain afloat in the division.

In terms of the head-to-head record, the Tigers hold a slender advantage, with Millwall winless with Hull in five league outings, losing two. However, Neil's side have won just twice in 26 league meetings at Millwall, losing 14, so a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Millwall 0-0 Hull City

Millwall vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have had two clean sheets in their last three games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had one goal or fewer.)

