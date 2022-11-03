Millwall vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022 

Millwall will welcome Hull City to the Den in the Championship on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Birmingham City on Wednesday in a game they dominated. Hull, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at home.

Chuba Akpom put Boro ahead on the half-hour mark before Cyrus Christie equalised on the hour-mark. However, a pair of own goals saw the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Tigers just one point and one spot above the relegation zone, having garnered 20 points from 18 games. Millwall are ninth with 27 points from 18 games.

Millwall vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 68 occasions. Hull have a slightly better record with 25 wins to Millwall's 24.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Millwall claim a 2-1 home win.

Millwall have scored 73% of their 22 league goals at home - the joint highest percentage in the division this season.

Hull have lost nine of their last 12 games.

Millwall have won their last four home games and have ten wins from their last 12 home league games.

Hull have kept just one clean sheet in 18 games this season and have the worst defense in the Championship, conceding 35 goals.

Six of Hull's eight away game this season across competitions saw both teams score.

Millwall vs Hull City Prediction

Millwall's two-game winless run has threatened to derail their promotion aspirations, but the capital side should relish their return to the Den. They have been one of the Championship's most consistent teams at home, claiming 21 of 27 teams.

Hull, meanwhile, are in line for another relegation scrap this term and might end the weekend in the drop zone if they don't win, and results elsewhere go against them.

The Tigers have been defensively poor all season, so Millwall should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Millwall 3-1 Hull City

Millwall vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Six of Hull's nine away games this season across competitions saw both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Millwall to score 2+ goals

