Millwall vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Millwall welcome Hull City to the Den for an EFL Championship matchday 11 fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Plymouth in midweek. Zian Flemming broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark before assisting George Saville in the seventh minute of injury time.

Hull, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Ipswich Town. Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness found the back of the net to inspire the Blues to victory.

The defeat saw the Tigers drop to ninth in the points table, having garnered 16 points from 10 games. Millwall, meanwhile, sit in 14th place with 14 points to show for their efforts after 10 outings.

Millwall vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 70 times, with Hull leading 26-24.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Hull claim a 1-0 home win.

Six of Millwall's last seven league games, including the last five, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Hull have won just two of the last 13 away meetings with Milwall, losing five.

Millwall have lost four of their six home games across competitions this season.

Hull have conceded after the hour-mark in four of their five away league games this term.

Millwall vs Hull City Prediction

Millwall have had contrasting fortunes between their home and away performances this season. The Lions have been much better on their travels than at home. They sit seventh in the away table and a lowly 17th at home.

Hull, for their part, have done marginally better on their travels than at home. Liam Rosenior's side can point to their away win over table-toppers Leicester City as proof of what they can do, handing the leaders their only defeat of the season.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Hull

Millwall vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals