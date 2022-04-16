Millwall vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to pick up a third EFL Championship win on the trot for the third time this season, Hull City will visit the Den to face Millwall on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will look to pick up all three points and move level on points with Sheffield United in the final promotion playoffs spot.

Millwall were denied a second straight win on Friday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Preston North End. That followed an emphatic 4-1 victory over Barnsley on April 9 that saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 62 points from 42 games, Millwall are tentth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with ninth-placed Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Hull City turned in a superb performance last time out, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Cardiff City. Before that, the Tigers snapped their two-match losing streak, claiming a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough on April 9.

Hull City are 19th in the league standings after picking up 47 points from 42 games so far.

Millwall vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Hull City head into the game with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 67 meetings between the two teams. Millwall have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W.

Millwall vs Hull City Team News

Millwall

Millwall will be without Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson, who have been sidelined through leg and calf injury respectively.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hull City

Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel have been ruled out through ankle and leg injuries respectively.

Injured: Andy Cannon, Josh Emmanuel.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Millwall vs Hull City Predicted XIs

Millwall (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe, Oliver Burke.

Hull City (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh, Tyler Smith.

Millwall vs Hull City Prediction

On the back of two successive victories, Hull City will head into the game full of confidence as they look to strengthen their position in the standings.

While Millwall have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, they have been solid on home turf, picking up six wins and two draws from their last nine home games. The honours could be shared on Monday.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Hull City.

