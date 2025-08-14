Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Millwall lock horns with Middlesbrough in the second round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both teams won their league openers last weekend but endured contrasting fortunes in the domestic cup in midweek.

Alex Neill's Millwall opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Norwich City. All three goals came in the second period, with Josh Sargeant's equaliser for Norwich coming either side of Camiel Neghli and Macaulay Langstaff strikes.

Following the win, the Lions, who are third in the standings - behind Bristol City and Stoke City - won by a solitary goal at Newport County in their EFL Cup opener. Ryan Leonard netted the game's only strike at the hour mark.

Meanwhile, Neil Bausor's Middlesbrough commenced their league campaign with a 1-0 home win over Swansea, with Dael Fry's 51st-minute strike proving to the be the difference between the two teams.

The win took the Boro to eighth in the points table, with three points from one game, before they were blanked out 4-0 by League One side Doncaster at home in the first round of the EFL Cup. Four different players were on the scoresheet, with each half producing two goals.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Millwall-Middlesbrough Championship clash at The Den:

Millwall vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 67 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Millwall 28-23 but lost their last meeting, 1-0, in the Championship in April.

Both teams have won thrice apiece across competitions in their last six meetings.

The Lions have won their last five home games, all in the Championship, since last season.

Boro have won just once in their last five road outings across competitions, losing the last three, all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-W-L-W-W; Middlesbrough: L-W-L-D-L

Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction

Both sides have had winning starts to their Championship campaigns, but the Boro are coming off a hiding in their cup opener against a lower-league side.

In terms of head-to-head, the Boro hold a slender advantage, but recent meetings have been fairly even. The Lions, though, have kept four clean sheets in five home games in the Championship with Boro, winning thrice.

However, Boro have been traditionally slow starters, having not won successive league games to start a season since 1994-95. Expect the trend to continue in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough

Millwall vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Lions have had four clean sheets in their last five home league meetings with the Boro.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have been decided by one-goal margines.)

