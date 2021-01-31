Millwall vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall are set to play host to Norwich City at the Den on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Millwall come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City yesterday at the Cardiff City Stadium. An own goal from centre-back Aden Flint put Millwall ahead in the first-half, but Wales international Kieffer Moore managed to equalize for Cardiff City in the second-half.

Norwich City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough yesterday at Carrow Road. The Canaries had no shots on target and had star midfielder Emiliano Buendia sent off in the second-half to add to their misery.

Millwall vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn two.

Clean sheet number 🔟 in the league for #NCFC today! 👏 pic.twitter.com/srkqdyYJW3 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 30, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Here, Millwall failed to register a shot on target, and despite Norwich City's dominance the likes of Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia and Jordan Hugill failed to find the net.

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-L-D

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-D

Millwall vs Norwich City Team News

Millwall

Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be unable to call upon the services of Scottish defender Murray Wallace and young midfielder Billy Mitchell, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of attacker Connor Mahoney.

Injured: Murray Wallace, Billy Mitchell

Doubtful: Connor Mahoney

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City will be without attacker Jordan Hugill, right-back Sam Byram and veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern. There are doubts over the availability of Spanish left-back Xavi Quintilla, while Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia is suspended.

Injured: Jordan Hugill, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Xavi Quintilla

Suspended: Emiliano Buendia

🗣 DF: Jordan Hugill had a torn hamstring in the last game, so will be out for about four weeks. We expect him back in the middle or end of February.#NCFC pic.twitter.com/SO8KBaaQPx — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 29, 2021

Millwall vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Kenneth Zohore, Ben Thompson

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Lukas Rupp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction

Millwall are 16th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Forward Jed Wallace has been a crucial player for them, while the likes of Kenneth Zohore and Iceland international Jon Daoi Bodvarsson could prove to be key as well.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. Emiliano Buendia has been an important player, and the 24-year old has arguably been the best player in the Championship this season. In his absence, the onus will fall on attackers like Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

The Canaries should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Norwich City

