Millwall vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

QPR and Millwall will trade tackles at the Den on Tuesday in a London derby, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of defeats. QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Huddersfield Town, while the hosts were on the losing end of 1-0 scoreline at home to Derby County.

Just three points separate the two teams on the table. Millwall sit in 14th spot, with 20 points accrued from 16 games, while QPR are four places below.

Millwall vs QPR Head-to-Head

By English league football standards, this is a relatively rare fixture. This will be the 76th meeting between the two sides.

Millwall have 31 wins and 23 draws to their name, while QPR were victorious on 22 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came on the penultimate day of last season when a seven-goal thriller ended with QPR picking up a 4-3 home victory.

Millwall form guide: D-D-D-L-L

QPR form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Millwall vs QPR Team News

Millwall

The hosts have four players ruled out through injury. Billy Mitchell (hamstring), Mason Bennett (muscle), Connor Mahoney (muscle), and Kenneth Zahore (calf) are all sidelined but expected back in December.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zahore

Suspension: None

QPR

The visitors have just two fitness issues ahead of their clash with Millwall. Luke Amos (ACL) and Angel Rangel (Achilles) will both be sidelined until late next year.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Angel Rangel

Suspension: None

Millwall vs QPR Head-to-Head Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Shane Ferguson, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

QPR Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Seny Dieng; Niko Hamalainen, Yoann Barbet, Robert Dickie, Osman Kakay; Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Millwall vs QPR Head-to-Head Prediction

QPR have been in disastrous form in recent weeks and they need to start garnering points to halt their slide down the table.

Millwall, for their part, have blown hot and cold. This inconsistency has seen them fail to win any of their last eight games.

#Millwall have released the following club statement — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 6, 2020

The Lions have also been surprisingly poor at home, with just a solitary win from their eight matches on home turf, drawing five.

Ultimately, the two teams might have to settle for a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 QPR