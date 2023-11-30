Millwall vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Millwall will welcome Sunderland to the Den for an EFL Championship matchday 19 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Ipswich Town on Wednesday. Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead all scored first-half goals to guide the Tractor Boys to victory.

Sunderland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town. Michael Helik and Delano Burgzorg scored either side of Luke O'Nien to inspire the victory.

The loss saw the Black Cats drop to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 18 games. Millwall are 19th with 20 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Millwall vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. Sunderland have 16 wins to their name, Millwall were victorious in 13 previous games while 11 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

Millwall have conceded three goals in consecutive defeats for the first time since September 2016.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is currently on a six-game unbeaten run in games he has managed against Millwall, winning and drawing three games each.

Millwall have won just two games at home this season, with only strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and QPR having won fewer.

The deadlock has been broken in the opening half-hour in six of Sunderland's last seven games.

Five of Millwall's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Millwall vs Sunderland Prediction

Millwall recently appointed Joe Edward as their new manager and he oversaw a 4-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge before the international break. However, the Lions have lost their two games since then, scoring one goal and conceding six.

Sunderland have also lost their last two games, with defeats against struggling Plymouth and Huddersfield seeing them lose their momentum in the top-six race. Tony Mowbray is feeling the heat in the dugout and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

We are backing the Black Cats to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Sunderland

Millwall vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals