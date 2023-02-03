Millwall vs Sunderland Preview and Betting Tips | February 4th 2023

Millwall host Sunderland at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Millwall are currently eighth in the league, three points off the top four. Gary Rowett's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Sunderland on the weekend.

Sunderland are currently ninth in the table, one point behind their opponents. Tony Mowbray's side have been in decent form recently, having only lost one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Millwall vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their previous three meetings, with the other two ending in a draw.

That win came earlier this season, as Sunderland beat Millwall 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in December. Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms were enough to secure the win on the night.

Millwall have the third-best defense in the league, having only conceded 27 goals in their 27 games so far this season.

Sunderland have the fourth-best attack in the league, having scored 41 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

Millwall vs Sunderland Prediction

Both teams have been in similar form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Millwall will be without Tyler Burey due to injury. Meanwhile, Alex Pritchard, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton are all injured for Sunderland, with Luke O'Nien being suspended as well.

It's difficult to choose a winner between the two sides given their quality and form so far this season. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Millwall 0-0 Sunderland

Millwall vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams are set to cancel each other out, with Millwall being typically difficult to score against, whilst also having an unspectacular attack)

Tip 3 - Sunderland to receive two or more bookings (Sunderland are the 2nd most booked side in the EFL Championship this season with 65 bookings, including three red cards)

