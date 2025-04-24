Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Millwall lock horns with Swansea City on matchday 45 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings, with two games left.
Alex Neil's Millwall are coming off a 3-1 home over Norwich City. Mihailo Ivanovic opened the scoring for the hosts inside eight minutes before Femi Azeez doubled their advantage 31 minutes later.
Shane Duffy pulled one back for Norwich in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but the next goal of the game came from the Lions, who restored their two-goal lead through Ivanovic 21 minutes from time.
With their fourth win in five games, Neil's side returned to winning ways in style, remaining eighth in the points table, with 63 points from 44 games, winning 17.
Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Easter Monday. Morgan Fox's 29th-minute own goal opener dthe scoring for the visitors, who doubled their advantage through Harry Darling just before the hour mark.
Karamoko Dembele reduced arrears 18 minutes from time, but an equaliser wasn't to be as the Swans hung on for the win, being 11th in the standings, with 60 points from 44 games, winning 17.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Swansea Championship clash at The Den:
Millwall vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 59 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Millwall 24-22, losing the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in October.
- Millwall have three wins in their last 10 meetings in the fixture, losing four.
- The Lions have lost just once in eight home games - all in the Championship - winning five, including the last four.
- Swansea have won two of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing once.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-L-W-W-W; Swansea: W-W-W-W-W
Millwall vs Swansea City prediction
Both sides have had decent campaigns and are in contention for the promotion play-off places. The Swans need an unlikely sequence of results, though, with Millwall more likely to reach the play-offs.
In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two sides, but the Lions have won just once in seven home league meetings, losing five. Moreover, the Swans are in blistering recent form, winning their last five games, including two away.
Considering that, expect the trend to continue as the Swans hope to keep alive their slim play-off hopes.
Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Swansea City
Millwall vs Swansea City betting tips
Tip-1: Swansea to win
Tip-2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Swans have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)