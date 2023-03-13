Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2023 

Millwall host Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday (March 14) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely positive campaign and are now pushing for the promotion playoffs. Millwakk returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday (March 11) with a 1-0 win at Reading. Andreas Voglsammer scored the sole goal of the game from the spot in the first half. Millwall are sixth in the standings with 57 points from 36 games.

Swansea, meanwhile, have endured a rather underwhelming campaign, struggling since the midpoint of the season. They lost 3-1 to high-flying Middlesbrough in their last game, squandering a half-time interval. The visitors are 17th in the standings with 43 points.

Millwall vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between Millwall and Swansea, with the hosts leading 19-4.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture.

Only three of Millwall's 11 league defeats this season have come at home.

Only four of the Swans' 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

The visitors have conceded 55 league goals this season. Only last-placed Wigan Athletic (57) have conceded more.

Swansea are without a clean sheet in 13 games acrossl competitions.

Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction

Millwall's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back winless outings. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in five games. They have struggled on the road in recent weeks and could lose this one.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Swansea City

Millwall vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

