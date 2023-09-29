Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Millwall welcome Swansea City to the Den for an EFL Championship matchday nine clash on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Swansea, meanwhile, saw off Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 victory at home in a relegation six-pointer. Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino scored in the rout.

The win saw the Swans climb out of the drop zone to 21st spot, having garnered six points from eight games. Millwall, meanwhile, are 11th with as many points to show for their efforts after eight games.

Millwall vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 36 times, with Swansea leading 23-20.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Millwall claim a 2-1 home win.

Four of Millwall's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Seven of the eight goals Swansea have conceded in away league games this season have come in the second half.

Millwall have won just two of their last seven home league games and have won just one of the last seven games at home to Swansea.

Swansea's win over Sheffield ended their seven-game winless start to the season.

Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction

Millwall narrowly missed out on the playoffs by one point last season, so the Lions will look to make amends this term. However, they have had a stop-start campaign, leaving them two points off the top six.

Swansea, meanwhile, have had an even rockier start and were in the drop zone before their win over Sheffield last weekend. The Welsh outfit can count on a positive record in recent years against Millwall, while both sides are also well-rested, having not been in League Cup action in midweek.

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Swansea

Millwall vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half