Millwall vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Millwall host Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday night.

Millwall have been rather inconsistent of late, falling behind in the race for promotion. They played out a 2-2 draw against Luton Town last time out, taking the lead in both halves only to lose it minutes later.

The hosts sit 10th in the Championship standings, with 58 points from 39 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Swansea City returned to winning ways over the weekend as they picked up a clinical 4-0 win over Cardiff City, scoring with all their shot attempts on target. The result marked the first time the Swans have scored four goals in a league game since July 2020.

The visitors now sit 16th in the league table with 51 points from 38 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result as they target a top-half league finish.

Millwall vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 53 meetings between Millwall and Swansea City. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won three more. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they last faced off earlier this season.

Millwall Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Millwall vs Swansea City Team News

Millwall

The Lions will be without the services of Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard later this week as the trio are all out with injuries.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The visitors boast a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday's game and manager Russell Martin may not make too many changes to the side that won 4-0 at Cardiff City last weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Białkowski; Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andy Fisher; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Hannes Wolf; Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson; Michael Obafemi

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction

Millwall have lost just one of their last 10 league games and have managed to keep six clean sheets in that period. They are on a seven-game unbeaten run on home turf and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Swansea City are on a three-game unbeaten run. They have won three of their last four away games and could pick up a point this week.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P