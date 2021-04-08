Millwall vs Swansea City preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall will look to continue their three-match winning streak as they host Swansea City in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Millwall are eight points off sixth-placed Reading and will have to win virtually all of their remaining seven fixtures to find themselves in the promotion qualifiers.

With seven games in hand, Swansea's hopes of getting into the top two automatic slots for Premier League promotion are not over yet. However, four defeats in their last four games have certainly raised doubts over their ability to finish in the top two.

Following Monday night's defeat to Preston, Swansea are now 10 points off second-placed Watford with one game in hand.

Millwall vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Swansea hold an edge in this fixture with three wins in their last five outings against Millwall.

The last time the two clubs met each other was back in October 2020, when the Swans emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline.

However, recent form backs the home team, who are on a three-match winning streak.

Millwall form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Swansea City form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Millwall vs Swansea City Team News

Millwall

Millwall will head into this tie without the services of Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld through injury.

They are joined on the sidelines by Ryan Leonard, who picked up an ankle injury in February.

Injuries: Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Maikel Kieftenbeld

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Swansea City

Liam Cullen (ankle), Tivonge Rushesha (ACL) and Steven Benda (ankle) are all long-term absentees for the Swans.

Injuries: Liam Cullen, Tivonge Rushesha and Steven Benda

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Millwall vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, George Evans; Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman (GK); Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Connor Roberts; Conor Hourihane; Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction

Millwall look ready to pull off an upset in this fixture. The Swans really have to find a way to arrest their slide, which has seen them drop 12 points from their last four encounters.

We expect a narrow victory for the home team, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Swansea