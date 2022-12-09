Millwall vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Millwall will entertain Wigan Athletic at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Millwall suffered their first defeat in four games last time around as they fell to a 3-0 away loss at Sunderland. The game between the two teams was the only Championship match that was played last week and it was a game rescheduled from matchday nine.

Wigan Athletic are third from the bottom in the Championship standings but picked up their first win in eight games in their previous outing as second-half goals from James McClean and Curtis Tilt helped them secure a comeback 2-1 win over Blackpool.

If the hosts can pick up a win here, they will be able to reach fourth place in the league table. A win for Wigan will see them climb as high as 16th place.

Millwall vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 33 times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting since 2020. Millwall have been the better side in these games and enjoy a 13-9 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws.

Wigan are winless in their last three games against the hosts, suffering two defeats and playing out a draw in these games.

Six of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Wigan are winless in their away games against Millwall since a 2-0 win in the FA Cup in 2013.

Wigan Athletic have the third-worst defensive record in the Championship, conceding 31 goals in 21 league games. They also have the third-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 21 goals in as many games.

Millwall vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

The Lions are undefeated in their last five home games, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets in that period. They will be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

The Latics are winless in their last five away games, conceding two goals in each of these games, and might struggle here. Given their poor record against the hosts in recent games, we back Millwall to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Millwall vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Millwall to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Will Keane to score at any time - Yes

