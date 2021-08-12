Milton Keynes Dons vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sunderland will hope to continue their winning start to the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday when Milton Keynes Dons host them in League One for matchday two.
The Black Cats opened the new season with a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic last weekend before following that up with a similar result against Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup.
But for the Dons, it was a rough new beginning, getting thrashed 5-0 by Bournemouth before a pulsating 3-3 stalemate against Bolton Wanderers in the league.
Head coach Russell Martin was also given the boot after the heavy EFL Cup loss with Dean Lewington taking charge temporarily.
Milton Keynes Dons vs Sunderland Head-To-Head
Sunderland have a good record against MK Dons with five wins from their last seven games. However, the Dons beat the Black Cats 2-1 in November last year.
Milton Keynes Dons Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L
Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D
Milton Keynes Dons vs Sunderland Team News
Milton Keynes Dons
Interim player-manager Dean Lewington has a full-strength squad to choose from with all key players available for selection.
Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson is relishing the chance to face his former side again, so he's raring to start.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Sunderland
Arbneit Xhamaji and Jordan Willis have been out for a long time and hence will not feature in this game. Denver Humer remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Elliot Embleton received a knock in the last game against Port Vale and remains a doubt for this game.
His impressive performance could see him start once again on Saturday.
Injured: Arbneit Xhamaji, Jordan Willis, Denver Hume
Suspended: None
Doubtful: Elliot Embleton
Milton Keynes Dons vs Sunderland Predicted XI
Milton Keynes Dons (3-5-2): Laurie Walker; Harry Darling, Warren O'Hora, Zak Jules; Tennai Watson, Matt O'Riley, Scott Twine, Ethan Robson, Daniel Harvie; Troy Parrott, Mo Eisa.
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Tom Flanagan, Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle, Carl Winchester; Luke O'Nien, Corry Evans; Jack Diamond, Alex Pritchard, Aiden McGeady; Ross Stewart.
Milton Keynes Dons vs Sunderland Prediction
Sunderland have fond memories of their last visit to Milton Keynes, securing a 2-1 victory, and will be hoping for a similar result on Saturday too.
The Dons have conceded eight times in their first two games of the season, indicating their defense is still wobbly, and the Black Cats will pounce on that.
Prediction: Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Sunderland
