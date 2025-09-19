Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

Minnesota United host Chicago Fire at the Allianz Field on Saturday in MLS, looking to remain on the coattails of leaders San Diego FC. With 54 points in the bag from 30 games, the Loons are currently in second place in the Western Conference table while San Diego are only two better off.

As only four games remain before the league phase ends, Minnesota cannot afford to slip up in their ambitions of finishing the round atop the pile.

In their last game, they successfully trimmed the gap between them and the leaders with a 3-1 win against San Diego on the road, which promises to make for an interesting race between the two with the finish line in sight.

But on Wednesday, Eric Ramsay's side went down 2-1 to Austin in the semifinals of the US Open Cup. After Osman Bukhari had fired the Timbers in front, Minnesota equalized in the second half.

With no further goals in the match, it headed into extra time and in the very last minute, CJ Fodrey fired the winner for Austin, sending Minnesota crashing out of the cup.

The side will be aiming to recover from that loss here, and will be encouraged to see Chicago's struggles lately. After going five matches without a defeat, the Men in Red have lost twice in their next three, including a heavy 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight games between the sides in history, with Minnesota United winning on exactly half the occasions (4) and losing thrice.

Minnesota and Chicago most recently met in the US Open Cup, with the former winning 3-1 in extra time.

There has been just one stalemate between them so far: 2-2 in November 2020.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Minnesota United are the form side here, and come into the fixture with a fiery attacking squad that recently took the Western Conference leaders.

Chicago have looked shaky lately, and may not be able to weather the storm that is this Minnesota side.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Chicago Fire

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

