Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

Minnesota United are set to host Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

Minnesota United come into the fixture having lost 3-1 to Orlando City in the MLS is Back semi-finals. A brace from former Manchester United winger Nani and a goal from Benji Michel sealed the deal for their side. Mason Toye scored a late consolation goal for Adrian Heath's side.

Sporting Kansas City also lost 3-1 to Philadelphia Union in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. A brace from Sergio Santos and a Jamiro Monteiro strike ensured that Philadelphia Union went into the semi-finals. Alan Pulido came up with a strike for Sporting Kansas City late in the first half.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head games between the two sides, Sporting Kansas City hold the clear advantage, having won eight games, lost three and drawn two.

sleep tight, friends



big, big day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jI3l4wza23 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 21, 2020

Minnesota United form guide: W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-L

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath will be without defender Ike Opara and goalkeeper Tyler Miller, with both players out due to injuries. Other than that, Heath will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Ike Opara, Tyler Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City will be without key midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, who is out with a knee injury.

Injured: Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Greg Ranjitsingh, Hassani Dotson, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso, Jacori Hayes, Jan Gregus, Ethan Finlay, Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi

Whether in our home, or yours, we're excited to be back. Together. #OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/1nxP0KcrCC — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) August 20, 2020

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

For Minnesota United, much will depend on midfielder Jan Gregus's creative abilities. The forward line of Ethan Finlay, Luis Amarilla and Robin Lod has been devastatingly good, and the trio will be expected to come up with the goals in this fixture.

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City will rely on Mexico international Alan Pulido, who has been in fine form since joining the club this year, to provide the goal threat.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1:1 Sporting Kansas City

