Miralem Pjanic reveals how Juventus is taking to Cristiano Ronaldo

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.00K // 29 Aug 2018, 13:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pjanic celebrates with Ronaldo after scoring Juve's first goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid, where he won accolades and trophies most players can only dream of, was perhaps, the biggest transfer story of the summer. The Portuguese whiz secured a switch to Serie A giants Juventus for a sum of €112 million amid huge fanfare and it looks like the Juventus players are excited to have him on board.

In the very least, it looks like Miralem Pjanic is chuffed to be sharing the field and set-piece duties with one of the very best to have ever played the game. Ronaldo is gradually adapting to life in Italy and though he hasn't put his name on the scoresheet yet, he looks like an exciting new addition to the Serie A champions' lineup.

Miralem Pjanic, talking to Juventus TV, revealed that the club and the players believe that Cristiano Ronaldo can go on and prove to be a great asset for them.

"We've signed Cristiano, and I have to say that he is such a strong player, we are all very happy to have him with us."

"He is a footballer who has proved to be the best in the world and we can only benefit from playing with him.

Pjanic hopes Ronaldo will take to life in Italy in the same manner his teammates have taken to him.

"We hope he's enjoying life here, but talking to him made us all understand that we are very happy here."

Juventus have won the first two fixtures of the season and are ready to go all out in their pursuit for an 8th consecutive Serie A title.

"We have big goals in mind. It won't be easy but we have a strong squad and we are all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can reach our goals."

"I'm very happy to have started the campaign with two victories, it's never easy at the beginning of the season because there are new players and the preparation is hard."

Pjanic added that though Juventus have got off to a good start, they have a long way to go still.

"We are not yet at the peak of our powers, but when the team all finds their rhythm we will be able to express ourselves even more on the pitch."

It will be quite interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo can replicate the kind of form from the previous seasons in his new role at Juventus.