Mjallby vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23 

Mjallby will welcome Malmo to the Strandvallen for a matchday 19 fixture in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Hacken last weekend. Mikkel Jensen scored the match-winning goal in the 77th minute.

The defeat left the Hallevik outfit in the eighth spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 18 matches.

Malmo secured a morale-boosting 3-1 home win over Turkish side Sivasspor in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. Moustafa Zeidan, Anders Christiansen and Niklas Moisander all found the back of the net to give their side the advantage heading into the return leg.

They will turn their attention to the domestic scene where they will continue their quest to successfully defend their league crown. The defending champions sit in fourth spot on 18 points.

Mjallby vs Malmo Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 18 occasions in the past. Malmo won nine previous matches, drawing five, while Mjallby have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Malmo claimed a comfortable 2-0 home win. Malik Abubakari and Veljko Birmancevic scored first-half goals to inspire their side to the victory en-route to winning a 22nd league crown.

Mjallby form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Mjallby vs Malmo Team News

Mjallby

Adam Petersson has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Adam Stehl has served out his suspension for accumulating yellow cards and should be available for selection.

Injury: Adam Petersson

Suspension: None

Malmo

Mahame Siby, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic and Martin Olsson are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Mahame Siby, Oscar Lewicki, Adi Nalic, Martin Olsson

Suspension: None

Mjallby vs Malmo Predicted XI

Mjallby Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samuel Brolin (GK); Jetmir Haliti, Carlos Gracia, Noah Eile; Noah Persson, Amir Al Ammari, Jesper Gustavsson, Viktor Gustafson, Herman Johansson; Mamudo Moro, Silas Nwankwo

Malmo Predicted XI (5-3-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Joseph Ceesay, Niklas Moisander, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Lasse Nielsen, Felix Beijimo; Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Moustafa Zeidan; Veljko Birmancevic, Isaac Thelin

Mjallby vs Malmo Prediction

Mjallby have blown hot and cold this season but are capable of going toe-to-toe with anybody in the league on their day. Malmo will have to bring their A-game if they are to leave with maximum points on Sunday.

The visitors are favorites in the game but could be limited by their continental exertions. Both sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but we are backing Malmo to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Mjallby 1-2 Malmo

