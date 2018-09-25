Luka Modric has been the beneficiary of lowered standards

Modric's win is great for midfielders

Luka Modric is the Best Player in the World for 2017. This announcement did not come as a surprise to people who follow football.

The midfield maestro has performed on a world-class level for years now. However, his victory has stimulated quite the conversation in the football world. Few people would have picked Modric as the breaker of the decade-long Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi dominance. Forwards like Neymar, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and others were touted.

In a way, Modric’s win is a vindication for central midfielders. For far too long, the focus had been on the forwards/goalscorers. The award is also a recognition for the increased importance these heroes have in modern football. Modric’s victory will greatly encourage the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Toni Kroos, and other world-class midfielders.

However, it is difficult to escape the feeling that Ronaldo and Messi have been treated unfairly. It seems that the powers-that-be have decided that it was time for a new face. In the history of football, there has never been a rivalry like that between Ronaldo and Messi. Pele and Diego Maradona didn’t play in the same era, this makes that conversation an impossible one to have objectively.

Messi's omission from the final 3-man shortlist was ridiculous

These two men have elevated the standard and then some. A 20+ goalscoring season used to be regarded as exceptional. The eternal duo smashed that, making 40+ goal seasons the new normal.

Simply put, Modric winning the award for the Best Player in the World has lowered the standards set by Ronaldo/Messi. This is not necessarily a bad thing. The Ronaldo/Messi dynamic is a one-off. The chances of having two exceptional talents again in the same era are like 100,000 to 1.

Unfortunately, it is near impossible to say that Modric had a better 2017-2018 campaign than Ronaldo/Messi. Modric has been the lucky beneficiary of a movement. For a while now, there has been an undercurrent in the footballing world about the Messi/Ronaldo domination. There has been a push for a new winner for the best player title as voters fatigue seems to have crept in.

By their own impossible (read extraterrestrial) standards, Ronaldo and Messi had a rather pedestrian 2017-2018 campaign. Both men had a 40+ goal season but were less influential across all competitions (a rarity). Judged against the normal, world-class standards, no player came close especially not Modric.

It becomes more baffling because even by his own high standards, Modric didn’t have the best of seasons. He was an important rather than essential part of the Real Madrid team that won its 3rd consecutive UEFA Champions League title. He struggled like most of his teammates in La Liga where Los Merengues were third best to Messi’s Barcelona and Griezmann's Atletico.

Rumours of Ronaldo's demise have been greatly exaggerated

By what standard will winners of the award in future be judged? Will it be the 2008-2016 Ronaldo/Messi standard? Or will it be by the 2017 Modric standard?

Consistency (League) vs Peak Performance (Cup Competitions)

World Cup performances always play a large part in influencing voting. However, the skewing done by Russia 2018 has highlighted a consistency vs peak argument.

Modric was magnificent at the World Cup where he led Croatia all the way to the final. He deservedly won the MVP award. He also won the UEFA Best Midfielder and UEFA Best Player in Europe awards. However, even the biggest Modric fan cannot make a compelling argument as to why he won #TheBest award ahead of Ronaldo and Messi (who didn’t even make the final 3 shortlist, a ridiculous omission).

League competitions demand consistency over a long period. Cup competitions like the World Cup/UCL demand peak performances over a short period. In recent years, performances in the cup competitions have carried too much weight, to the detriment of performances in the league. This explains why Modric’s World Cup displays helped him win the Player of The Year Award as against Messi’s excellence in La Liga.

Players like Salah are nowhere near Messi/Ronaldo

This is not a new argument. Football enthusiasts have argued for/against each competition for years. It is an argument that will never end given the near-impossibility of developing an acceptable system of measurement.

Bias/preferences will always have a place in every human endeavour. Expecting the FIFA Awards to be any different smacks of naivety. In an era driven by data and analytics, perhaps incorporating these in the criteria could help simplify the voting process and make it less controversial.

Ronaldo and Messi have earned the status they currently enjoy

Too many elements in the press/social media have tried to push the new Messi/new Ronaldo agenda. The laughably premature elevation of players like Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Paulo Dybala, and co. seems to suggest this. People forget that the duo had to compete against great players (Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Andriy Shevchenko et al) when they emerged.

Ronaldo and Messi were not gifted their deity-like status. They have earned it by consistently raising the bar and setting new standards. Therefore, it's baffling to see too many people pushing for the premature decline of these giants.

Messi/Ronaldo competed against greats like Henry

The adage about familiarity bringing contempt rings true for Ronaldo and Messi. Football fans have been spoilt by their consistent excellence. Modric is a fine player who deserves all the accolades he is getting. However, the manner of his victory leaves a sour taste in the mouth.