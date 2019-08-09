Modric makes decision on exit in a swap deal for Neymar, Liverpool's reason behind snubbing Coutinho revealed and more: LaLiga Transfer News: 9 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 775 // 09 Aug 2019, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luka Modric

The Premier League transfer window has shut and it will have a major impact on the rest of Europe as the Premier League giants are all known to be big spenders. Despite that, it's business as usual in the transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top LaLiga transfer news, rumours and updates of the day,

Modric will not leave Real Madrid for PSG as part of Neymar swap deal

The Neymar transfer saga rolls on

Barcelona do not seem to be in a position to afford Neymar this summer. Having realized this, Real Madrid have now edged past them and are frontrunners to sign the Brazilian who has reportedly made his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain very clear.

Luka Modric has been linked with a move to PSG ever since news about a potential deal for Neymar broke out. It was being widely speculated that Modric was all set to be used as a makeweight in a swap deal for Neymar.

The rumours gathered momentum as Modric sat out of Real Madrid's pre-season friendly against Red Bull Salzburg this Wednesday. However, we now know that he missed the game due to an ongoing injury concern.

Now, the latest reports in Spain claim that the Croatian will not leave Real Madrid this summer. Luka Modric's camp has made it clear that he will stay with the Blancos beyond this summer. Modric is, in fact, very happy at Real Madrid and raring to go. He is preparing for his 8th season with Los Blancos.

As such, it is not clear what type of a deal Real Madrid are trying to engineer in order to secure the services of Neymar. After having already spent heavily to bring in the likes of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, there is no doubt that Real Madrid will not be able to match PSG's valuation of Neymar.

We are expecting Madrid to offer a swap deal, but it is not clear which player they will choose to part with.

1 / 4 NEXT