Mohamed Salah advises Liverpool to keep an eye on 22-year-old attacker linked with Chelsea: Reports

Mohamed Salah has reportedly advised Liverpool to monitor Pyramids star Ibrahim Adel, who has also been linked with a switch to Chelsea.

Adel, 22, has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in Africa in the past three campaigns. He bagged the Player of the Tournament award at the recent U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, registering one goal.

According to 90min, Salah has recommended the Egyptian attacker to the Reds as a number of Premier League clubs are keen to rope him in this summer. His former club Chelsea are also in the transfer race.

With post-Brexit regulations making it easier for clubs to acquire a work permit for Adel, Newcastle United have also joined the race alongside the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Brentford are all keen to sign the wide operator.

The Blues' recent interest in the four-cap Egypt international is thought to emanate from BlueCo – the new company set to oversee their multi club structure. They are believed to loan the player to RC Strasbourg.

Should Adel join the west London side, he would compete for a starting spot with Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and even Noni Madueke.

On the other hand, Adel would provide competition to Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz should he seal a permanent switch to Liverpool.

So far, Adel has registered 26 goals in 108 appearances for Pyramids.

Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on Liverpool-linked star's situation at Chelsea

When asked about Levi Colwill, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that he will hold talks with him. He replied (h/t The Guardian):

"I need to get a feel for him. I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. Then, for him to listen to what I expect from him."

Colwill, 20, has popped up as one of Liverpool's top transfer targets in the recent past. He impressed while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, starting 17 of his 22 appearances across all competitions.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side would find it difficult to sign Colwill. The Blues have reportedly rejected two bids from Brighton for their star's services – an initial £30 million bid and a second £40 million offer too.

Prior to his temporary stint at Brighton, the left-footed defender shot to recognition during his loan spell at Huddersfield Town. He featured in 32 overall matches for the Championship side in the 2021-22 season.

