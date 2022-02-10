Mohamed Salah, Mason Mount, and more: 5 players with most Premier League goal involvements at home this season (2021-22)

England’s premier footballing division, the Premier League, is home to some of the most passionate fanbases in the world.

The supporters, most of whom are season ticket holders, come out almost every weekend, cheering their lungs out for their favorite teams. They sing songs for their beloved superstars and drown the opponents in boos and jeers.

Players also do their best to return the favor, to put in match-winning shifts in front of their loudest advocates. Today, we will take a look at five Premier League stars who have had a blast in front of their home fans this season.

Here are five players with the highest number of goal contributions (goals and assists) in the English top-flight at home in 2021-22:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 8 goal contributions

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Chelsea’s poster boy Mason Mount has proven himself to be quite a handful in the English top-flight this season. The 23-year-old has impressed with his game-reading, decision-making and, most importantly, his leadership.

His relentlessness comes in handy for Thomas Tuchel, whose system demands frantic pressing from his players.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Mount has netted seven goals and provided six assists for the west London outfit in the league.

Eight (five goals, three assists) out of his 13 goal contributions have come at Stamford Bridge, delighting the Chelsea faithful in the process.

Mount’s most impressive stint at Stamford Bridge came against Norwich City on matchday nine.

The England international scored a hat-trick and provided an assist against the Canaries, helping Chelsea to an emphatic 7-0 win.

#4 Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) – 8 goal contributions

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for €16.3 million last summer. They knew they had a capable player at hand, but did not quite imagine how fruitful the purchase would turn out to be.

Edouard is capable of playing as a centre-forward and a left-winger, and has proved his worth in both positions. He is quick off his line, possesses impressive ball control, and is not afraid to shoot when an opportunity presents itself.

Thanks to his inquisitiveness and eye for goal, he has bagged six goals and three assists in the current campaign.

Out of his nine goal contributions, eight - five goals and three assists - have come at Selhurst Park Stadium. Over the course of the campaign, Edouard has produced quite a few impressive performances.

His best, however, came in the first game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur. The Frenchman scored an emphatic brace to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Lilywhites.

