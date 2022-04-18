Mohamed Salah sends witty six-word response after Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final win over rivals Manchester City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has given a witty, confident response to the question of when he'll speak to reporters again.

The Reds are still in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple this season, following their 3-2 win over title rivals Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, April 16 at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp's side raced into a 3-0 half-time lead following a stunning first 45 minutes, before City ran them close with two goals in the second period. The response wasn't enough though, as Liverpool booked their place in May's final against Chelsea.

Following the City clash, reporters gathered in the mixed zone to ask players questions. As Salah walked past, one journalist asked when the Egyptian would speak again, and quickly replied as per The Mirror:

“When we have won all four!”

The quip was clearly light-hearted, rather than a serious prediction. However, it it does show the confidence of the Premier League's top scorer, and that the topic of the potentially historic achievement is on the minds of Liverpool players.

“I thought Mo’s work rate was different class. He won’t get the headlines because he didn’t score. He expects to score and so does everyone else.” Andy Robbo on Mo Salah:“I thought Mo’s work rate was different class. He won’t get the headlines because he didn’t score. He expects to score and so does everyone else.” #awlive [the athletic] Andy Robbo on Mo Salah:“I thought Mo’s work rate was different class. He won’t get the headlines because he didn’t score. He expects to score and so does everyone else.” #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/zW3pkm7Jhq

Trent Alexander-Arnold defenders Liverpool teammate following goalless run

Salah has had an incredible season for the Reds, scoring 29 goals in 41 games, and is comfortably the league's top scorer.

However, Liverpool fans are growing concerned with his current run of six games without a goal. In fact, the 29-year-old has only scored once from open play since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, which was at home against Norwich City in February.

Salah's teammate Alexander-Arnold isn't concerned though. The pair have formed an unbelievable partnership on the right-hand side, and was surprised that people are criticizing Salah.

He told The Mirror:

“I think really it’s unfair at the moment what people are saying. The levels he gets himself too, he’s kind of a victim of his own success. He’s still top goalscorer in the Premier League and he’s only one behind me in terms of assists. And people are saying he’s having a bad run of form? He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well."

Much has been made over the future of the star winger, with Salah's contract expiring next summer. Alexander-Arnold added:

“What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding. Look, it’s unfair for people to say he is going through a bad patch. We all have belief that he is going to score goals for us. It’s only a matter of time before he puts it in the back of the net again. That’s it.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's form:



"He had the most intense period in January in his whole career. The tournament went until the wire, they played the final but all these tournaments have 120 minutes. The role in the team is super, massive responsibility on his shoulders." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's form:"He had the most intense period in January in his whole career. The tournament went until the wire, they played the final but all these tournaments have 120 minutes. The role in the team is super, massive responsibility on his shoulders." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's form:"He had the most intense period in January in his whole career. The tournament went until the wire, they played the final but all these tournaments have 120 minutes. The role in the team is super, massive responsibility on his shoulders." 🔴 https://t.co/lPh1MgGYGL

