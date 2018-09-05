Mohun Bagan announce possible investor ahead of 2018-19 I-League

Mohun Bagan is one of the oldest clubs in Asia

Mohun Bagan announced ‘STREAMCAST’ as their new investor with an estimated 200 crores of cash flow in the upcoming 10 years. The century-old club will also bid for the Indian Super League this November as addressed by football secretary Swapan Bandopadhyay on Wednesday afternoon.

“With everyone’s help, we have found an investor; the name is ‘STREAMCAST’. Their office is in the USA, Europe, and Middle-East and in Mumbai. Their nature of the business is technology based with a current investment of 75 million Euros with Govt of Malta for an International Movie Studio,” said general secretary Anjan Mitra during the press conference.

Mohun Bagan has seen lots of ups and downs in the past few months, with most of the existing committee members resigning from their respective posts. The conflict of opinions between the top officials and dark clouds looming over the elections made the situation worse. Hopefully, the new venture will back the good old days at the club tent!

The American company is set to take over 74% shareholders of the club, but the name of the club will remain unchanged. Although the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties is yet to be signed, the top officials are positive that the agreement will be confirmed.

“We were in talks with the company for than a month, but we still have some paperwork left. Hopefully, the other directors will support the new venture,” said Anjan Mitra at the club lawn.

Arch-rivals East Bengal joined hands with Quess Corp Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company which is currently the main sponsor cum investor for the club. The collaboration had an immediate effect, with big signings like Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta and Spanish manager Alejandro Menendez, the Kolkata giants are spending huge in the build-up to the I-League. They have also recruited Mexican forward Enrique Esqueda and Spanish stopper Borja Gomez Perez.

Mohun Bagan is at the top of the standings in the ongoing Calcutta Football League along with East Bengal with 20 points each. With just three matches remaining for both the teams, the closing phase of the tournament will be crucial. The green and maroon brigade will lock horns against Food Corporation of India on Wednesday evening, while East Bengal will be up against Peerless a day later.