Moise Kean's father calls Everton move 'a mistake'

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 07:52 IST SHARE

Moise Kean

Biorou Jean Kean, the father of Moise Kean, has called his summer move to Everton a big mistake.

The Italian teenage striker had moved from Juventus to Everton during the summer transfer window. The move was hailed as a major coup for Everton by many fans and pundits alike after the 19-year-old burst onto the scene for Juventus towards the end of last season. The Italian striker though has failed to live up to his hype and finds himself goalless after moving to the Merseyside.

Speaking to the Centro Suono Sport, Kean's father said:

"Sending my son to England was a mistake, because he's still too young, he's not feeling good at Everton, I didn't like this transfer."

"I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here."

"At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad."

"If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."

He also hit out against his son's agent Mino Raiola,

"I don't have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don't think he even wants to see me."

"He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England."