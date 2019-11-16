Moise Kean's father not happy with son's Everton move; wants the striker to return to Italy

Republic of Ireland v Italy - UEFA U21 Championships Qualifier

Moise Kean has not settled in well at Everton and has failed to break into the starting XI of the Toffees. The Italian has not managed to score even once in 11 appearances for the Premier League side so far.

The striker's father has now told Centro Suono Sport that he is not happy with his son's move to Everton. He believes that the 19-year-old should have spent a few more years in Italy before moving abroad.

“Sending my son to England was a mistake because he’s still a young boy, he’s not feeling good at Everton, I didn’t like this transfer. I hope he can get back to Italy right away. I hope Roma are interested, the important thing is that he comes back here.”

Commenting on the 19-year-old's form at Everton and his future, Kean's father said:

“At Everton where he plays today, he is not doing well; he had to wait a few years and then try an experience abroad. If there is a possibility of sending him back to Italy, I hope he can come back, so as not to ruin him.”

“I did not understand why Juventus sold him; I think it was only for economic reasons. I heard that Sarri didn’t want him after Allegri instead valued him. If my son were to tell me that Rome is interested in him, I would give my blessing to this move.”

Juventus sold the striker for a reported fee of around £27.5 million to Everton this summer. Kean netted 8 times in 21 appearances for the Turin side and was a target for several clubs around Europe, with the Toffees eventually managing to secure his services.