Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Molde 0-3 Arsenal | Hits & Flops | UEL 2020/21

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners in Norway last night
Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners in Norway last night
Mathaeus Abuwa
ANALYST
Modified 27 Nov 2020, 16:41 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Arsenal booked their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwegian side Molde. Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun were enough to ensure that the Gunners’ 100% record in the group stage remained intact.

Mikel Arteta’s men can now rest assured knowing their next two games are write-offs in the middle of a busy winter schedule.

Here are the hits and flops from Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Molde.

#5 Hit: Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Joe Willock was in fine form again for the Gunners.
Joe Willock was in fine form again for the Gunners.

Joe Willock once again showed everyone why he is a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. The 21-year-old put in another dominant performance for Arsenal on Thursday night, picking up 2 assists in the process.

In a pivot with Granit Xhaka, the youngster acted as the spare man in attack, making several runs into the box. His pace and power were too much for Molde to handle and his decision-making was lightning quick.

Overall, Willock completed 93% of his passes, won 5 duels and created 2 chances. With Thomas Partey still unavailable, the youngster may have played his way into Arsenal's starting XI in the game against Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement

#4 Flop: Birk Risa (Molde)

Birk Risa could not live with Nicolas Pepe.
Birk Risa could not live with Nicolas Pepe.

Up against an inspired Nicolas Pepe, the Molde left-back didn't really stand a chance from the first minute. Pepe constantly ran at him and the Norwegian didn’t have a response for the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old had a torrid game and was dribbled past 4 times, lost out on 5 duels and completed only 69% of his passes. The number of times he let Pepe cut in and shoot from his left foot was criminal and, eventually, his team were punished for it.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 27 Nov 2020, 16:41 IST
Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal Molde FK Football Reiss Nelson Nicolas Pépé Arsenal Fixtures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी