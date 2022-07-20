Molde FK vs IF Elfsborg FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Europa Conference League 2022

Molde FK and IF Elfsborg will get their Europa Conference League qualification campaign underway when they lock horns at the Aker Stadion on Thursday.

While the Swedish Allsvenskan side will be looking to snap their three-game winless run, the hosts head into the game unbeaten in 14 straight outings.

Molde FK maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 1-0 win over Haugesund on Sunday.

Erling Moe’s side sit at the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien standings, level on 33 points with second-placed Lillestrom.

Molde head into Thursday unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches, stretching back to May’s 4-3 loss to Vikings FK.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat away to Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan last time out.

Prior to that, they were unbeaten in six consecutive games across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws.

Elfsborg head into Thursday’s matchup winless in four straight games away from home, picking up two draws and losing twice.

Molde FK vs IF Elfsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry with a win to place one foot in the third round of the qualifiers.

Molde are unbeaten in 14 consecutive games across all competitions, picking up 12 wins and two draws.

The Norwegian side have also won six of their last seven home matches, with a 1-1 draw with Jerv on July 6 being the only exception.

Elfsborg have failed to taste victory in their last three outings, losing once and picking up two draws.

They head into Thursday on a run of two draws and two defeats on the road, with their last away win coming back in May.

Molde FK vs IF Elfsborg Prediction

Molde are unbeaten in 14 straight games across all competitions and will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling. The hosts face an Elfsborg side who appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and we are backing them to claim a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: Molde FK 3-1 IF Elfsborg

Molde FK vs IF Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Molde have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 games)

Tip 3: Game to have under 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Elfsborg’s last eight games)

