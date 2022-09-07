Molde FK vs KAA Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Molde FK and KAA Gent kick off their Conference League campaign when they square off at the Aker Stadion on Thursday.

Both sides have been drawn in Group F, alongside Djurgarden and Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers.

Molde FK maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a resounding 4-1 win over Bodo/Glimt last Saturday.

The Norwegian Eliteserien side have now won their last four games across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding twice in that time.

Molde now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they claimed a 4-1 aggregate victory over Wolfberger in the qualifying playoffs.

Meanwhile, KAA Gent were sent crashing down to earth in the Belgian Jupiler League as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Sporting Charleroi last time out.

This followed a slender 1-0 victory away to Anderlecht on September 1 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Gent head into the midweek clash on a run of two defeats in their last three away games, scoring twice and conceding four goals in that time.

Molde FK vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to kick off their European campaign on a high.

Molde FK Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

KAA Gent Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Molde FK vs KAA Gent Team News

Molde FK

Molde will be without Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

KAA Gent

Elisha Owusu, Julien de Sart and Tarik Tissoudali have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Thursday’s clash.

Injured: Elisha Owusu, Julien de Sart, Tarik Tissoudali

Suspended: None

Molde FK vs KAA Gent Predicted XI

Molde FK Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jakob Karlstrom; Erling Knudtzon, Sivert Mannsverk, Erik Haugan, Birk Risa, Kristoffer Haugen; Marcus Andre Kaasa, Emil Breivik, Magnus Eikrem; David Datro Fofana, Benjamin Hansen

KAA Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Davy Roef; Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Sulayman Marreh, Alessio Castro-Montes; Hyunseok Hong, Laurent Depoitre, Hugo Cuypers

Molde FK vs KAA Gent Prediction

Molde head into the Conference League opener in fine form, winning their last four games across all competitions. They face an out-of-sorts Gent side who have lost four of their last five games and we are backing the Norwegian side to claim all three points.

Prediction: Molde FK 3-1 KAA Gent

