Molde FK vs Stromsgodset prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking to pick up a sixth consecutive victory, Molde FK play host to Stromsgodset at the Aker Stadion on Sunday.

The Godset head into the weekend winless in their last four away games across all competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Having claimed a 4-1 victory in the first leg, Molde saw off Elfsborg 2-1 in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday to progress to the third qualifying round.

The Bla-hvit have now returned to the Eliteserien where they are currently on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 11 straight outings.

With 36 points from 16 games, Molde are currently first in the league standings, with a three-point cushion over second-placed Lillestrom.

Meanwhile, Stromsgodset failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by HamKam on home turf.

They are now winless in three successive league outings, picking up two points from a possible nine since June’s 3-0 win over Lillestrom.

Stromsgodset are currently sixth in the Eliteserien standings after picking up 22 points from their 15 games so far.

Molde FK vs Stromsgodset Head-To-Head

Molde have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides. Stromsgodset have managed six wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Molde FK Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Stromsgodset Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Molde FK vs Stromsgodset Team News

Molde FK

Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid are all injured and out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

Stromsgodset

Kreshnik Krasniqi is currently recuperating from an ACL injury and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Kreshnik Krasniqi

Suspended: None

Molde FK vs Stromsgodset Predicted XI

Molde FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Erling Knudtzon, Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan; Martin Linnes, Magnus Grødem, Sivert Mannsverk, Markus André Kaasa, Kristoffer Haugen; Rafik Zekhnini, David Datro Fofana

Stromsgodset Predicted XI (4-3-3): Viljar Myhra; Niklas Gunnarsson, Ari Leifsson, Gustav Valsvik, Thomas Grøgaard; Jack Ipalibo, Herman Stengel, Johan Hove; Halldor Stenevik, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Kristoffer Tokstad

Molde FK vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Molde head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the Eliteserien, winning each of their last five outings and going unbeaten in 17 straight games across all competitions. We are backing them to claim all three points once again as they take on a struggling Stromsgodset side, who have fallen off the pace in recent weeks.

Prediction: Molde FK 3-1 Stromsgodset

