Molde vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal resume their UEFA Europa League campaign with a trip to Norway, where they face Molde at the Aker Stadion on Thursday.

Having won all three games so far, the Gunners sit atop Group B and can confirm qualification with a win. Molde are in second place with six points and can draw level with Arsenal if they manage an improbable win.

Molde nearly managed that feat when they led against the Gunners in the previous round but fell to a 4-1 defeat by the end of the encounter. They followed that with a 2-2 draw at home to Kristiansund ahead of the international break.

An impressive 3-0 win away to Stabaek on the weekend did not prevent Molde from conceding the title to Bodo/Glimt, who are 18 points ahead with five games to play.

As for Arsenal, question marks have arisen after Mikel Arteta oversaw a dismal performance in a 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa before the international break.

A battling performance after going down to 10 men against Leeds United ensured the Gunners walked away from Elland Road with a 0-0 draw, although they never looked capable of winning it even when it was 11 vs 11.

Molde vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Molde faced each other for the first time in their history in matchday three, with the Gunners triumphing 4-1 at the Emirates stadium. It was also Molde's first-ever match against English opposition.

Arsenal have faced Norwegian opposition before, defeating Stromsgodset 3-1 in Norway and 4-0 at home in the 1970-71 European Champion Clubs' Cup.

Their last trip to Norway came in the group stages of the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League, when they drew 1-1 with Rosenburg before hammering them 5-1 at Highbury.

Molde form guide : W-W-L-D-W

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Molde vs Arsenal Team News

Molde

Molde defender Kristoffer Haraldseid remains on the sidelines, but manager Erling Moe will also have to do without striker Ohi Omoijuanfo, who's struck down with illness.

Leke James is expected to start up front as Moe sticks with his settled Europa League lineup.

Injured: Kristoffer Haraldseid, Ohi Omoijuanfo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta had quite an awful day on the injury front against Leeds, with Bukayo Saka and Willian picking up serious injuries. Thomas Partey is still carrying a thigh injury and misses out, while Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny tested positive for coronavirus.

Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are in line for a return but may not be match-fit yet. With disciplinary issues surrounding David Luiz and Nicolas Pepe, it's anyone's guess what Mikel Arteta's lineup will be.

Injured: Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Thomas Partey

COVID-19: Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny

Doubtful: Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers

Suspended: None

Molde vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Molde Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andreas Linde (GK), Henry Wingo, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain; Martin Ellingsen, Leke James, Ola Brynhildsen

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Runar Alex Runarsson (GK), Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe

Molde vs Arsenal Prediction

Given the injury situation surrounding Arsenal at the moment, coupled with their dour attacking setup, Molde could very well pull off an upset in this game.

However, the Gunners are likely to have firepower on the bench and Joe Willock could turn in a man-of-the-match performance yet again in this contest.

Expect a closely-fought game, with Molde earning a point against Arsenal.

Prediction: Molde 1-1 Arsenal