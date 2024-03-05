Molde vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024 

Molde will welcome Club Brugge to Aker Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie on Thursday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Legia Warsaw in the playoff. A 3-2 home win in the first leg was followed by a 3-0 away victory in Poland. Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Eirik Hestad to help their side leave Warsaw with a comfortable victory.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are coming into the game off a cruising 3-0 away victory over Genk in the Jupiler League. Hugo Vetlesen, Denis Odoi and Andreas Skov Olsen all scored to help Blauw-Zwart leave the Cegeka Arena with all three points.

Deila Ronny's side will turn their focus to the continent and qualified for this round courtesy of their top-place finish in Group D.

Molde vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Molde are unbeaten in three home games against Belgian sides in UEFA competition (one win, two draws).

Club Brugge have won their last five away games in the Conference League, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Molde have averaged more than two goals per game in their last nine European home games.

Seven of Club Brugge's last 10 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ten of Club Brugge's last 14 away Conference League goals have come in the second half.

Molde vs Club Brugge Prediction

Molde are competing in the last 16 of a European competition for only the second time in their history. They successfully navigated the playoffs but those two games have been their only competitive matches since December.

Club Brugge finished the group stage with an unbeaten record (five wins, one draw). Erling Moe's side have spent the last five seasons in the UEFA Champions League group stage and are the side with more pedigree at this level. They have also been in competitive action while the hosts ended their domestic engagements in December last year.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Molde 2-2 Club Brugge

Molde vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals