Molde vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Molde host Djurgarden at the Aker Stadion for a clash in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, looking to leapfrog them into Group F's top position.

The Norwegian side are currently sitting three points behind their rivals from Sweden, who lead the race for a direct spot in the round of 16.

A victory for the hosts could alter the standings, although Djurgarden are unbeaten in the campaign so far, winning thrice and drawing once in four games.

They also beat Molde 3-2 in their last encounter, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Joel Asoro.

Erling Moe's side will be gunning for revenge and their recent form holds them in good stead, having won all seven of their clashes since.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, beat Gent home and away in their next two European ties and added wind to their sails following back-to-back league wins.

The Iron Stoves can seal a direct entry into the last 16 by defeating Molde again. A draw would leave it all to the final day of group fixtures.

Djurgarden face the winless Shamrock Rovers, which should be a cakewalk for them, while Molde will be away to Gent, who are competing for the knockout places.

Molde vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have never clashed before this season and Djurgarden beat Molde 3-2 in their first encounter in September.

Molde have won their last seven games in all competitions, netting 17 goals and conceding only twice.

Since beating Molde in the reverse fixture, Djurgarden have lost thrice in their subsequent eight games - all coming in the league.

Djurgardens have kept a clean sheet in both their away games in the competition this season - a 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers on the opening day followed by a 1-0 win in Gent.

Molde have kept three clean sheets in four games so far, including in both their home games - a 0-0 draw with Gent followed by a 3-0 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Molde vs Djurgarden Prediction

Molde have improved vastly since their defeat to Djurgarden last month and could give them another serious run for their money.

Djurgarden have a good attacking arsenal at their disposal and we expect a thrilling contest, which may end in a draw.

Prediction: Molde 2-2 Djurgarden

Molde vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

