Molde vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Molde host Granada at the Puskas Arena in Hungary in the second leg of their round of 16 UEFA Europa League tie on Thursday.

The Norwegian 'hosts' lost the first leg 2-0, and due to stringent COVID-19 protocols in Norway, are playing their 'home' leg in Budapest.

Molde's Eliteserien campaign begins on 5 April, so the Norwegian side have fresh legs coming into this game with no fixtures over the weekend. They made short work of Hoffenheim in the previous round, drawing 3-3 in the first leg before a shock 2-0 victory away.

Granada followed their dream 2-0 win in the first leg over Molde with a crucial three points in La Liga over the weekend.

German Sanchez found the net as the Andalusian side managed a 1-0 win over high-flying Real Sociedad at Los Carmenes.

Molde vs Granada Head-to-Head

The first leg of this tie was the first time these two sides have met, this being Granada's debut campaign in Europe. Molde, however, have faced Spanish opposition eight times previously, winning only once.

That 1-0 victory at home against Sevilla in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League went in vain as the Andalusian side won the first leg 3-0. The Norwegians will hope things are different this time around.

Molde form in all competitions (2021): L-W-D-W-W

Granada form in La Liga : W-L-W-L-L

Granada form in UEFA Europa League : W-L-W-D-L

Molde vs Granada Team News

Molde

Erling Moe has a virtually full complement of players, with Ola Brynhildsen and Kristoffer Haraldseid the only absentees through injuries. Martin Ellingsen was sent off in the first leg and is suspended for the game.

Etzaz Hussein should replace him in midfield, with Molde likely to stick to the side that caused Granada problems in the first leg.

Injured: Ola Brynhildsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martin Ellingsen

Granada

Diego Martinez's injury headaches continued as Yan Brice Eteki and Dimitri Foulquier both picked up knocks in the win over Sociedad. The pair are doubts for this game. However, Yangel Herrera returns from suspension to replace Eteki in the lineup.

Jesus Vallejo may feature at right-back if Foulquier is unable to shrug off his injury. German Sanchez and Angel Montoro also return after having served their suspensions, with both likely to feature from the start.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva

Doubtful: Dimitri Foulquier, Darwin Machis, Yan Brice Eteki

Suspended: Quini

Molde vs Granada Predicted XI

Molde Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Andreas Linde (GK); Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sheriff Sinyan, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Etzaz Hussain; Eirik Hestad, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Eirik Ulland Andersen; Björn Sigurdason

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Jesus Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz; Domingos Quina, Yangel Herrera; Antonio Puertas, Angel Montoro, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

Molde vs Granada Prediction

Molde caused Granada their fair share of problems in the first leg, even after going down to 10 men. However, with this home leg being at a neutral venue, it's hard to look past the La Liga side going through to the quarterfinals.

Jorge Molina and Roberto Soldado offer plenty of attacking impetus, but Molde's defense could hold firm as they are well-rested. We expect Granada to score an away goal, with Molde holding out for a draw.

Prediction: Molde 1-1 Granada