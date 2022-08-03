Molde vs Kisvarda prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Molde will play host to Kisvarda at Aker Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Molde reached the third qualifying round last season too but fell to Turkish side Trabzonspor in a penalty shootout following a 4-4 draw. Manager Erling Moe wants to obliterate the painful memories of last season by progressing to the group stage this time.

The Norwegian team look quite prepared, considering their 6-2 success over Elfsborg of Sweden in the second qualifying round. Molde have been plying their trade in Europe since the mid 70s and will fancy their chances against newcomers Kisvarda.

The Hungarian team are newcomers to the European scene. A second-placed finish in the Hungarian top flight ushered them into the second round of the Conference League, where they beat Kairat of Kazakhstan 2-0. However, Kisvarda lack continental experience but have exhibited abundant fighting spirit. Nevertheless, they'll start as the firm underdogs in this tie.

Molde vs Kisvarda Head-to-Head

The two teams have never met in any competition before.

Molde form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Kisvarda form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Molde vs Kisvarda Team News

Molde

Winger Eirik Andersen has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament fracture. Moreover, it's unclear if attacking midfielder Kristian Eriksen, who recently joined from Hamarkameratene, will be available to play.

Injury: Eirik Andersen.

Doubtful: Kristian Eriksen.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kisvarda

They have no injury concerns. Ukrainian striker Yaroslav Gelesh, who was recently promoted to the senior team, has not been cleared for the competition, though. However, Mario Ilievski, who joined from Septemvri Sofia, can play.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Yaroslav Gelesh.

Molde vs Kisvarda Predicted Xls

Molde (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrom (GK), Benjamin Tiedemann, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa, Martin Linnes, Mathias Fjortoft Lovik, Markus Kaasa, Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Magnus Grodem, David Datro Fofana.

Kisvarda (4-2-3-1): Otto (GK), Melnyik Bogdan, Dominik Kovacic, Matheus Leoni, Milos Vranjanin, Bence Otvos, Lucas, Viktor Hei, Driton Camaj, Jasir Asani, Jasmin Mesanovic.

Molde vs Kisvarda Prediction

Molde will look to fire on all cylinders and not take their visitors for granted despite their superior European pedigree.

Meanwhile, even if they fall at the Aker Stadion, Kisvarda will have the return leg to bank their hopes on. However, they'll want to avoid a heavy defeat on away turf. Molde are expected to win convincingly, but they might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Kisvarda.

