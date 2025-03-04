Molde vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 04, 2025 16:37 GMT
Shamrock Rovers FC v Molde FK - UEFA Europa Conference League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty
Molde FK will face Legia - UEFA Europa Conference League 2024/25 - Source: Getty

Molde will face Legia Warsaw at the Aker Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash. The home side endured a thoroughly underwhelming run of results in the league phase last year but ultimately did enough to secure a spot in the top 24.

Ad

They were drawn against Shamrock Rovers in the knockout playoffs and were expected to win comfortably but were beaten 1-0 in the first-leg following a first-half red card to Valdemar Lund. The Norwegian outfit, however, picked up a 1-0 win in the second leg on the road before going on to win the tie on penalties.

Legia Warsaw, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant start to their Conference League campaign, winning their first four matches in the league phase. They, however, suffered defeats in the final two rounds, losing 2-1 to Lugano on home turf and then 3-1 to Swedish side Djurgarden on the road a week later.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They have had their struggles domestically upon returning to action after the winter break but will remain hopeful of securing a positive result here ahead of the return leg in Poland next Thursday.

Molde vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Thursday's game will mark the fifth competitive meeting between Molde and Legia. The home side are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, picking up two wins and two draws.
  • The two teams last faced off in the knockout playoffs of last season's Conference League campaign, which MFK won 6-2 on aggregate.
  • The visitors have had 14 competitive meetings against Norwegian opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn five times and lost the other four.
  • Legia have the joint-best defensive record in the Conference League this season with a goal concession tally of five.
Ad

Molde vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Molde have won two of their last three competitive games after winning just one of their previous eight. They have had their struggles at the Aker Stadion of late but will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites as they look to capitalize on their home advantage.

Wojskowi, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches and will likely be satisfied with a draw this week to finish the job in front of their home fans next Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Molde 1-1 Legia Warsaw

Molde vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी