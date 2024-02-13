Molde vs Legia Warszawa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Molde will host Legia Warszawa at the Aker Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round.

The home side wrapped up their domestic campaign back in December and will now turn their attention to continental football. They participated in the group stages of the Europa League earlier in the season, crashing out of the tournament after losing 5-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in their final group game.

Legia Warszawa returned to competitive action last Friday with a 1-0 league win over Ruch Chorzow. They performed well in the group stages of the Conference League with important home wins over Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar proving pivotal in their advancement to the knockout stages.

The visitors are set to appear in the knockout stages of a European showpiece this week for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and will target a positive outcome ahead of the return leg next week.

Molde vs Legia Warszawa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Molde and Legia. The two sides faced off for the first time in a two-legged Champions League qualifying clash back in 2013 which the Polish outfit won on away goals.

The visitors have had 12 competitive meetings against Norwegian opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn five times and lost the other two.

Molde are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions and have managed just one win in their last eight.

Only four of Legia's ten league wins this season have come on the road.

Only three of MFK's nine league defeats last season came on home turf.

Molde vs Legia Warszawa Prediction

Molde's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will now look to bounce back. They have lost just one of their last six games at the Aker Stadion and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Legia have won three of their last four competitive games after winning just one of their previous six. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late, winning just two of their last six, and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Molde 2-1 Legia Warszawa

Molde vs Legia Warszawa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)