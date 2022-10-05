Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Molde will host Shamrock Rovers at the Aker Stadion on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Norwegian outfit have enjoyed a very solid league campaign and are closing in on their fifth Eliteserien title. However, they have struggled to come alive in the Conference League this season, playing out a goalless draw against Gent in their first game before falling to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Djurgardens IF in their second group game.

Molde sit third in their group with just one point picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Shamrock Rovers are also enjoying a good run of form in their domestic duties and currently sit atop the League of Ireland Premier Division standings. However, like their hosts, they have been winless on the continental stage so far this season, playing out a goalless draw against Djurgardens in their continental opener before losing 3-0 to Gent in their second match.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the group table with just one point from an obtainable six and will aim to pick up their first win of the tournament this Thursday.

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Molde and Shamrock Rovers.

The hosts have had four meetings against Irish opposition and have won all four games by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

The visitors have had four meetings against Norwegian opposition, picking up one win, one draw and two defeats.

The Norwegian outfit have scored at least one goal in eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

Molde have picked up 28 points from 12 home league games this season. Only Rosenborg have picked up more in the Eliteserien.

Shamrock Rovers have the best defensive record away from home in the Irish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Molde are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 14 games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Shamrock Rovers are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing three of their previous five games across all competitions. They have struggled away from home of late, picking up just two wins in their last eight games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Molde 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde

Tip 2 - Molde to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in eight of their last nine games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Poll : 0 votes