Molde vs Wolfsberger AC prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoff 2022-23 

Molde and Wolfsberger AC will trade tackles in the first leg of their playoff tie on Thursday for a place in the UEFA Conference League group stage.

The hosts come into the game off a 2-1 defeat away to Kisvarda in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie. Jasir Asani's first-half brace guided the Hungarians to a win, but Molde secured progress to the playoffs, courtesy of their 3-0 home win in the first leg.

Wolfsberger, meanwhile, had a more straightforward route to this stage. They were held to a shock goalless draw by Maltese side Gzira on home turf but ran riot in a 4-0 away victory in the second leg.

They followed up their comfortable win on the continent with a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday. Dario Vizinger stepped off the bench to halve the deficit with a consolation strike in injury time.

Molde vs Wolfsberger AC Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Molde's loss to Kisvarda snapped their 20-game unbeaten run across competitions, having won 18 games in that sequence.

Wolfsberger, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their five competitive fixtures this season.

Molde form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Wolfsberger AC form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Molde vs Wolfsberger AC Team News

Molde

Martin Bjornbak, Magnus Elkerem, Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Sheriff Sinyan and Eirik Ulland-Andersen are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Martin Bjornbak, Magnus Elkerem, Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Sheriff Sinyan, Eirik Ulland-Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Wolfsberger

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Molde vs Wolfsberger AC Predicted XIs

Molde (3-5-2): Jakob Karlstrom; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Magnus Grodem, Sivert Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Kristoffer Haugen; Rafik Zekhnini, David Datro Fofana

Wolfsberger (5-3-2): Hendrik Bonmann (GK); Jonathan Scherzer, David Gugganig, Raphael Schifferl, Dominik Baumgertner, Michael Novak; Mario Leitgeb, Thierno Ballo, Matthaus Taferner; Tai Baribo, Nikos Vergos

Molde vs Wolfsberger AC Prediction

Both are attack-minded teams and are likely to go all out in search for a win. That could translate into a high-scoring game with plenty of goalmouth action.

Molde have been the more consistent team and will be fresher, having not been in action over the weekend. They'll also be keen to get back to winning ways, so they could secure a comfortable victory here, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Wolfsberger AC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav