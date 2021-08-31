Moldova vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The first international break of the season will see the FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue, with Moldova set to host Austria on Wednesday in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

Moldova sit last in the Group F after three games with one point. They have scored twice and conceded 13 goals. Moldova drew 1-1 against the Faroe Islands in their first qualifier before losing 8-0 to Denmark and 4-1 to Israel in the following games.

Moldova secured a 1-0 home win over Azerbaijan in their last fixture, consequently ending a run of 20 straight games without a win. It also marked the first win for their Italian manager Roberto Bordin since his appointment in February.

Austria have had mixed results so far in their pursuit of a place in next year's World Cup. They have picked up one draw, one win and one loss so far to Scotland, Faroe Island and Denmark respectively.

Austria participated in the European Championships in June and advanced to the knockout stages after finishing second in their group. However, they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the round of 16 at the hands of eventual winners Italy.

Moldova vs Austria Head-to-Head

Since 2002, there have been just six meetings between the two countries. Austria have won five of their games while Moldova have won one.

The two sides last met in October 2017 in a World Cup qualifier. Austria won the game 1-0 with FC Koln's Louis Schaub scoring the sole goal of the game.

Moldova Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-D

Austria Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-W-D

Moldova vs Austria Team News

Moldova

Moldova do not have any injured players ahead of Wednesday's game. Ion Nicolaescu picked up a red card in Moldova's last game against Israel and is suspended for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ion Nicolaescu

Austria

Manager Franco Foda announced the 25-man squad for Austria's upcoming qualifiers last week. However, Xaver Schlager is expected to be unavailable for the game as the midfielder came off injured in his club's league game on Sunday.

Injured: Xaver Schlager

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moldova vs Austria Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Cristian Avram; Vadim Bolohan, Veaceslav Posmac, Igor Armas; Ion Jardan, Vadim Rata, Cristian Dros, Alexandr Belousov; Igor Costrov, Sergiu Platica; Vitalie Damascan

Austria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann, Stefan Posch, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hintenregger, David Alaba; Julian Baumgartlinger, Florian Grilitsch; Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner; Marko Arnautovic

Moldova vs Austria Prediction

Moldova have won just one of their last 21 games. They have conceded 13 goals in three games so far in these qualifiers.

Austria should easily win this one.

Prediction: Moldova 1-3 Austria

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Peter P