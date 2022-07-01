"Moments" - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts incredible snaps of holiday in Ibiza with families of Suarez and Fabregas 

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted five photos on Instagram, showing her family having a grand time with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas’ families.

Barcelona legend Messi did not have the most straightforward of campaigns in the 2021-22 season. He left his boyhood club in the summer of 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

The Argentine struggled to produce his best in new surroundings, ending the season with only 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for the Parisians. Messi won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season in France, but will hope for more in the upcoming campaign.

Before returning to his busy schedule, the 35-year-old is making the most of his holiday, getting rejuvenated ahead of another grueling campaign. Messi’s family, alongside Suarez and Fabregas’ families, are currently vacationing in Ibiza, Spain.

On June 30, Roccuzzo posted five photos on Instagram, with the caption “Momentos 🌊☀️⭐️” (moments), showing the group enjoying the sun on a private yacht.

The No. 10’s youngest son Ciro was also present at the scene. A snap showed him being held up by Messi, who was helping his son touch a reef.

The collection also had a great picture of the entire group, with all three former Barcelona players posing together with their families.

Japanese fans could see Lionel Messi in action in July

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to take part in three pre-season fixtures in Japan this summer.

By visiting Japan this summer, PSG is set to become the first European team to visit the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Paris Saint-Germain announce summer tour of Japan



The Paris Saint-Germain first team will be heading to Japan this summer to prepare for the 2022/23 season and meet with their fans in the country.



I PSGJapanTour2022 Paris Saint-Germain announce summer tour of JapanThe Paris Saint-Germain first team will be heading to Japan this summer to prepare for the 2022/23 season and meet with their fans in the country. #パリサンジェルマン来日 I PSGJapanTour2022 🔜✈️🇯🇵Paris Saint-Germain announce summer tour of JapanThe Paris Saint-Germain first team will be heading to Japan this summer to prepare for the 2022/23 season and meet with their fans in the country.#パリサンジェルマン来日 I PSGJapanTour2022 https://t.co/EZ2Oa86qZf

Dates have also been revealed for Paris Saint-Germain’s three fixtures. They will first take on Kawasaki Frontale on July 20 at the Japan National Stadium. Three days later, they will square off against the Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium 2002. Les Parisiens will play their final pre-season against Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on July 25 (via GiveMeSport).

Messi, who is part of the pre-season promotional poster, is expected to be with the first team for the trip. It will be interesting to see how much game time the Argentine gets in Japan this month.

Also Read: Craig Burley names Chelsea's worst No. 9 in recent history and chooses between Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far