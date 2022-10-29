Monaco vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Monaco will invite struggling Angers to the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings. Monaco fell to their second defeat in two months, losing 4-3 to Lille last weekend. Across competitions Monaco are winless in their last four games, suffering two defeats and drawing twice.

Angers, meanwhile, are bottom in the standings and have lost their last four games. They came close to picking up their first point in the league since September. However, Lovro Majer scored from the penalty spot in injury time to help Rennes win 2-1. Interestingly, three of Angers' last four league defeats have come by a one-goal margin.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after last night's action! -- How did your team do? 👇 https://t.co/1nobPHrl4L

Monaco vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 57 times across competitions. Monaco have dominated proceedings, leading 28-15 in wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Last season, Monaco secured a league double over Angers, beating them 2-0 at home and 3-1 away. They also recorded a league double in the 2020-21 season.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in ten of Angers' last 11 Ligue 1 games.

Monaco have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven home games against Angers across competitions.

Monaco have scored at least twice in five of their last six league games, while Angers have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 11.

Angers have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 29 goals in 12 games, at least three more than any other team.

Monaco vs Angers Prediction

The Monegasques have struggled in recent games, but given their solid record against Angers, they should be hopeful of a good outing. Monaco have scored eight goals in their last three home games across competitions, and the trend should continue.

⚔️ Dernier des 8 matches du mois d'octobre pour nos Rouge & Blanc ce dimanche avec la réception du



🎟️ 1€ pour les femmes

🧒 Gratuit pour les -16 ans



⚔️ Dernier des 8 matches du mois d'octobre pour nos Rouge & Blanc ce dimanche avec la réception du @AngersSCO à 15h !

Meanwhile, Angers' defense has been their biggest weakness this season, which might prove to be their undoing again. On a positive note, they have scored in their last three league outings and could score here.

However, Monaco have been dominant in this fixture recently and should take all three points.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Angers

Monaco vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Wissam Ben Yedder to score any time - Yes

