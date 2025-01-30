Monaco vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Monaco invite Auxerre to the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have won 10 of 19 games and are third in the standings, while Auxerre have six wins and are 11th place with 23 points, 11 fewer than the Principality club.

Monaco have won two of their seven games in 2025. They returned to winning ways after four games in Ligue 1 last week, with a 3-2 home triumph over Reims. New signing Mika Biereth opened his account in the second half before Aleksandr Golovin scored the decisive goal in the 56th minute.

They failed to build on that form, though, as they lost 3-0 at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with Lautaro Martínez scoring a hat-trick.

Auxerre saw their winless streak extended to eight games last week following a 1-1 home draw with Saint-Etienne. Hamed Traorè broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Lucas Stassin levelled the score for Saint-Etienne.

Monaco vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 71 times across competitions, with Monaco leding 27-21.

Monaco are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture and secured a league double in the 2022-23 campaign, with 3-2 wins home and away.

Monaco have scored at least twice in six of their last eight games in the fixture, keeping five clean sheets.

Auxerre have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games, conceding seven goals and failing to score in two.

The Principality club are unbeaten in four home games in the fixture, winning three and keeping three clean sheets.

Monaco vs Auxerre Prediction

Monaco have registered two wins in 2025 with both coming at home. Six of their 10 wins in Ligue 1 have been at home. They have scored thrice in their last three league meetings against Auxerre.

Folarin Balogun is a long-term absentee with a shoulder injury. Wilfried Singo and George Ilenikhena are also sidelined with injuries.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are winless in eight games across competitions, failing to score in five. Seven of their eight defeats in Ligue 1 this season have come on their travels.

Nathan Buayi-Kiala and Lasso Coulibaly are confirmed absentees, while Kevin Danois is not fully fit. Hamed Traoré has a shoulder issue and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the contrasting form between the two teams and Monaco's dominance in the fixture, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Auxerre

Monaco vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

