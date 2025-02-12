Monaco vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Monaco will invite Benfica to the Stade Louis II in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday. Both teams concluded the league phase with 13 points from eight games.

The hosts met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 last week and suffered a 4-1 away loss, their second defeat in three games. Denis Zakaria leveled the scores in the 17th minute but PSG scored thrice in the second half to secure a comfortable win.

As Águias extended their winning streak across all competitions to three games last week with a 3-2 home triumph over Moreirense in the Primeira Liga. Vangelis Pavlidis bagged an eight-minute brace while Nicolás Otamendi added the third goal in the 42nd minute.

Monaco last played in the Champions League knockout round in the 2016-17 campaign, where they lost 4-1 to Juventus in the semifinals. The visitors made it to the quarterfinals in the 2022-23 edition.

Monaco vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League group stage. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these games, registering two wins.

They met in the league phase earlier this season and As Águias secured a comeback 3-2 away win at Wednesday's venue.

Les Monégasques have a 100% home record in 2025, scoring eight goals in three games.

Benfica have won four of their last five away games in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals.

Monaco have lost three of their last four games in the Champions League, conceding three goals apiece in these losses.

The hosts have won just two of their 12 meetings against Portuguese teams, with the last one registered in 1997.

Monaco vs Benfica Prediction

Les Monégasques have seen a drop in form recently, losing two of their last three games, though both losses were registered in away games. They have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won four of their last five home games, scoring 12 goals.

Christian Mawissa is a confirmed absentee following his red card against Inter Milan last month. Jordan Teze, Wilfried Singo, and Folarin Balogun will miss this match due to injuries while Lamine Camara returns after a brief spell on the sidelines.

As Águias have seen an upturn in form and, after two consecutive defeats last month, they are now on a three-game winning run. They have scored at least three goals in six of their 10 games in 2025 thus far and will look to continue their prolific run in this encounter.

Tiago Gouveia is a long-term absentee while Renato Sanches has suffered another injury. Antonio Bah and Manu Silva were subbed off with injuries against Moreirense and are unlikely to start this match. Angel Di María and Arthur Cabral were absent in that league game but are fit enough for this trip.

Benfica have an unbeaten record in this fixture and, considering their uptick in form, we are backing them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Benfica

Monaco vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

